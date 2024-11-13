2 Girls Killed, 9 Others Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Patna

Patna: At least two girls died of food poisoning, and nine others are in critical condition after having Khichdi here, officials said. The incident occurred in Aasra Grih Centre Home, located in the Shastri Nagar area on Chhath Puja, officials added.

According to officials, the first death took place on November 7, and the second one on 10 November. The rest of the girls are admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), suffering from diarrhoea, stomach upset, and vomiting, and many of them are fainting repeatedly, doctors confirmed.

According to Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, "More than 30 people fell ill after eating Khichdi, of which nine were admitted to PMCH after their condition became serious."

"A team has been formed under the leadership of Additional District Magistrate (ADM), and an investigation is being done and strict action will be taken against the accused," Dr. Singh added.

According to Madan Sahni, Social Welfare Minister, Bihar, "10 girls were immediately admitted to PMCH after a girl died of food poisoning on the evening of Chhath Puja. The entire matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against the culprits."

Secretariat SDPO Saket Kumar reached the spot and said, "An investigation team has been formed by the District Magistrate. Over 30 girls fell ill, out of which two girls have died and nine girls are being treated in PMCH, Patna, under the supervision of the district administration."

"After the order of the District Magistrate, a medical team has also been formed here in the centre home. An ambulance, a doctor, and an ANM team have been seated," the SDPO added.