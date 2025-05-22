ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, At Least 11 Injured In Rain-Related Incidents In Delhi

Commuters make their way amid rain, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured, in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area.

The pole fell in the middle of the road, hitting the disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. The identity of the man is being ascertained.

According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that even trees and poles swayed dangerously. Suddenly, the electric pole snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area around 8.15 pm.

Azhar, a resident of Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur, was critically injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.