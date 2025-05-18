Massive Fire Near Hyderabad's Charminar Kills 16; PM Modi Expresses Anguish

Hyderabad: At least 16 people, including two children, died and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out in Gulzar House in the Charminar area of Hyderabad on Sunday, officials said.

According to a Fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals. A senior official private hospital said that eight people were brought dead.

Firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured were taken to Osmania, Yashoda (Malakpet), DRDO and Apollo hospitals. Officials suspect that the accident was caused by a short circuit.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building. An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.

After visiting the site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only.” In another incident on May 14, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar of Hyderabad.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Hyderabad. In a post on X, he said," Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. "The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.