Four Killed, 30 Injured As Mini Goods Vehicle Overturns In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar District

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Jagdalpur: Four persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 30 others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon near Chandameta village when the victims were returning to Koleng village from a weekly market, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the mini goods carrier, with around three dozen people on board, lost control over the wheel following which it skidded off the road and overturned, he said.

Four persons, among them three women, died on the spot and about 30 others sustained injuries, he said. Some of the injured persons have been admitted to the primary health centre in Koleng, while others are receiving treatment at a hospital in Darbha, he said. Further investigation into the accident is underway, he added.

