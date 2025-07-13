ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, Several Hurt In Tempo Traveller-Vehicle Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

Budhadit police station in-charge Raghunath Singh said the victims were returning to Karauli from Indore after attending a baby shower ceremony.

The damaged vehicle. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST

Kota: Four persons, including a woman, died and over half a dozen people were injured after a Tempo Traveller was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night in the Budhadit area of Kota. The victims were returning to Karauli from Indore after attending a baby shower ceremony. Budhadit police station in-charge Raghunath Singh said the Tempo Traveller was carrying 17–18 passengers and it rammed into a vehicle on the eight-lane expressway.

The unidentified vehicle is suspected to have fled the scene after the collision. “The impact was so severe that the front portion of the Tempo was completely crushed. Three people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment,” Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Soni, Geeta Soni, Anil, and Brijesh, all residents of Karauli district. Head constable Sher Mohammad, the first to reach the scene, said panic and screams were heard across the stretch as local passersby tried to help the victims.

The expressway ambulance and police teams reached the spot and rushed the injured to Deikheda Hospital in the nearby Bundi district.
Brijesh, who had been critically injured, was referred to MBS Hospital in Kota but died en route, officials said.
The remaining injured have also been referred to Kota’s MBS Hospital for further treatment. Police are trying to identify the the vehicle and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

