Nine of wedding party killed in van-truck collision in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

Nine on board a van killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

According to Aklera police station in-charge Sandeep Bishnoi, victims, who belonged to Bagri community from Dungar village, had gone to attend their relative's wedding in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Jhalawar: At least nine people of a wedding party were killed after a speeding truck hit the van they were on board in Aklera police station area of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in early hours on Sunday. According to sources, all of them were returning to their home from Madhya Pradesh. The truck driver lost control and it hit the van near Pachola.

Aklera police station in-charge Sandeep Bishnoi said that the people belonged to Bagri community of Dungar village had gone to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for the wedding ceremony of their relative.

While they were returning, the van-truck collision turned fatal resulting in the death of nine people. The bodies of the deceased are kept at the Community Health Center in Aklera.

Police are trying to find out the reason for the accident, the official said, adding the family members have been informed about the accident. This is the second major accident in the district over the last few days. Earlier, five people were crushed to death by a dumper in Gangadhar police station area.

