Four Women Among Five killed In Bolero-Bus Collission In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The collision was so severe that the Bolero was badly damaged. Loud screams were heard from those, who were trapped in the vehicle.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Hardoi: Five people including four women died and four others sustained grievous injury after a bus and a Bolero collided on the Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri intersection in Mallawan Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Bolero riders were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The police rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital. Later, they were referred to KGMU Trauma Center in Lucknow. Additional Superintendent of Police East Nripendra Kumar Singh said the accident happened as the driver was probably dozing off.

Locals said nine people were returning in a Bolero after attending a wedding ceremony at Gabarha of Chaubepur. At that time, the Bolero collided with a high-speed bus coming from the opposite side on the Katra-Bilhaur road near Gauri intersection in Mallawan Kotwali area. The collision was so severe that the Bolero was badly damaged.

Loud screams were heard from those who were trapped in the vehicle. After getting information about the accident, the police reached the spot. The police somehow cut the Bolero and rescued the trapped people. Deceased people have been identified as Seema Devi (40), Pratima (32), Pratibha (42), Bolero driver Shubham (28), Ramlali (52) had died.

On the other hand, Vimla (40), Keshav (12), Shaurya (10) and Ajig (12) were seriously injured in the accident. Police took them to CHC Mallawan. They were referred to Lucknow KGMU Trauma Center after their condition worsened. The deceased were residents of Seudhi and Gaurinagar Kursath of Madhoganj area of ​​Hardoi. The injured also belong to these two places.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members of the Bolero passengers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to arrange for timely treatment of injured persons.

