ETV Bharat / state

31 Killed In 51 Events Of Cloudburst, Flash Flood In Himachal Since Onset Of Monsoon

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, in which 121 houses were completely or partially damaged and a total of 33 individuals died in 51 events of cloudbursts and flash floods to date.

Flash Flood In Himachal Since Onset Of Monsoon
Rivers swollen in Shimla and Mandi after cloudbursts (ETV Bharat)

Shimla: Thirty-one people were killed in 51 events of cloudburst and flash flood between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 27. Thirty-one people were killed and 33 went missing in 51 incidents of cloudburst and flash floods between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 22 such incidents, the highest in the state, followed by 11 in Kinnaur, six in Una, three each in Kullu and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur, Shimla and Solan districts, it said.

According to the data, 121 houses were completely or partially damaged. Three people were killed in 35 landslides during the same period, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

At nine, Mandi reported the highest number of landslides. Kinnaur and Shimla reported six landslides each, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba four each, Solan three, Kullu two and Bilaspur one, it said. The data for other districts was not available.

However, residents in several districts have claimed that the number of incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides is much higher than the official count. Meanwhile, light rains continued in parts of the state and 95 roads were closed on Sunday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

It said 33 roads were closed in Kullu, 23 each in Mandi and Shimla, 10 in Kangra, two each in Chamba and Kinnaur, and one each in Hamirpur and Una. As many as 47 power and 35 water supply schemes have also been affected, it said.

According to officials, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,140 crore so far with the maximum damage done to the road infrastructure. The Public Works Department has suffered losses of Rs 502 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department (Rs 469 crore) and the Horticulture Department (Rs 139 crore).

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in isolated places in the state till August 21.

Read More

  1. Rains Lash Western, Central India; Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed After Cloudburst in JK
  2. Himachal Cloudburst: Army Launches Operations to Aid Affected Communities in Samej Village

Shimla: Thirty-one people were killed in 51 events of cloudburst and flash flood between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

The monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 27. Thirty-one people were killed and 33 went missing in 51 incidents of cloudburst and flash floods between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 22 such incidents, the highest in the state, followed by 11 in Kinnaur, six in Una, three each in Kullu and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur, Shimla and Solan districts, it said.

According to the data, 121 houses were completely or partially damaged. Three people were killed in 35 landslides during the same period, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

At nine, Mandi reported the highest number of landslides. Kinnaur and Shimla reported six landslides each, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba four each, Solan three, Kullu two and Bilaspur one, it said. The data for other districts was not available.

However, residents in several districts have claimed that the number of incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides is much higher than the official count. Meanwhile, light rains continued in parts of the state and 95 roads were closed on Sunday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

It said 33 roads were closed in Kullu, 23 each in Mandi and Shimla, 10 in Kangra, two each in Chamba and Kinnaur, and one each in Hamirpur and Una. As many as 47 power and 35 water supply schemes have also been affected, it said.

According to officials, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,140 crore so far with the maximum damage done to the road infrastructure. The Public Works Department has suffered losses of Rs 502 crore, followed by the Jal Shakti Department (Rs 469 crore) and the Horticulture Department (Rs 139 crore).

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in isolated places in the state till August 21.

Read More

  1. Rains Lash Western, Central India; Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed After Cloudburst in JK
  2. Himachal Cloudburst: Army Launches Operations to Aid Affected Communities in Samej Village

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL MONSOONHIMACHAL CLOUDBURST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.