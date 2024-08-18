ETV Bharat / state

31 Killed In 51 Events Of Cloudburst, Flash Flood In Himachal Since Onset Of Monsoon

Shimla: Thirty-one people were killed in 51 events of cloudburst and flash flood between June 27 and August 16 in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 22 such incidents, the highest in the state, followed by 11 in Kinnaur, six in Una, three each in Kullu and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur, Shimla and Solan districts, it said.

According to the data, 121 houses were completely or partially damaged. Three people were killed in 35 landslides during the same period, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

At nine, Mandi reported the highest number of landslides. Kinnaur and Shimla reported six landslides each, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba four each, Solan three, Kullu two and Bilaspur one, it said. The data for other districts was not available.