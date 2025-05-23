Andhra Pradesh | Tragic Road Mishap in Prakasam District Claims Six Lives

Giddaluru: At least six people were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident near Thaticherlamotu in Komarolu mandal. A car carrying eight passengers collided head-on with a lorry, resulting in the death of six individuals and leaving one critically injured, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victims, all residents of Stuartpuram in Bapatla district, were returning home from a pilgrimage to the Mahanandi temple. The crash occurred when their vehicle reportedly rammed into a lorry under unclear circumstances. Local authorities rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the bodies trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.