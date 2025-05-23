ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh | Tragic Road Mishap in Prakasam District Claims Six Lives

A car with eight passengers collided head-on with a lorry near Giddaluru, 6 dead, 1 critically injured, cause of crash under investigation

Scene of the accident (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

Giddaluru: At least six people were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident near Thaticherlamotu in Komarolu mandal. A car carrying eight passengers collided head-on with a lorry, resulting in the death of six individuals and leaving one critically injured, police said on Friday.

According to police, the victims, all residents of Stuartpuram in Bapatla district, were returning home from a pilgrimage to the Mahanandi temple. The crash occurred when their vehicle reportedly rammed into a lorry under unclear circumstances. Local authorities rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the bodies trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

