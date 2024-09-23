ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Three Injured In Lightning Strike In Karnataka

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Four people were killed and three others were injured after a lightning strike hit the temple, they were taking shelter in Yadgiri of Karnataka.

Yadgiri (Karnataka): At least four members of the same family were killed in a lightning strike in Karnataka's Yadgiri, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Jinakera Tanda of Yadgiri taluk. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Keeshan Jadhav, 18-year-old Channappa Jadhav, 27-year-old Sunibai Rathod and 15-year-old Nenu Jadhav (15), police said.

According to police officials, seven to eight people took shelter in the Muragamma Devi temple on the farm due to heavy rain while they were working on the farm in Jinakera Tanda. In no time, lightning struck the temple directly. Four people died on the spot and three others were injured in the incident.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital for treatment. Officials of Yadgiri Rural Police Station have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

LIGHTNING STRIKEKARNATAKALIGHTNING STRIKE IN KARNATAKA

