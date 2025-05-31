Arunachal Pradesh | 7 Including 2 Pregnant Women And 4 Children Dead In Landslide In Seppa

Tezpur: Seven people from two families died when their car was swept away by a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night. The tragic incident occurred near National Highway-13 in the East Kameng district.

The victims have been identified as Shankar alias Saju Budi Aka (35), Tasum Budi Aka (25, four months pregnant), Kachung Budi Aka (8), Nicha Budi Aka (4), Jajum Yame (33, seven months pregnant), Tushum Yame (5), and Patiya Yame (7), all residents of Kitchang Village.

Debris caused by a landslide on NH-13 in the East Kameng district (ETV Bharat)

East Kameng Superintendent of Police K Sikom said the vehicle (a white Maruti Suzuki Fronx) was washed away by mountain water due to the landslide, leaving no chance for escape. He added that legal formalities are underway before the bodies are handed over to their families, and further investigation is ongoing.

Despite the team’s best efforts, the SP said the rescue operation during the intervening night of May 30 and 31 was severely hampered by ongoing torrential rain, fresh landslides, and extremely poor visibility. “The challenging conditions made it difficult to carry out a safe and effective search,” Sikom added.

The victims (ETV Bharat)

He said the rescue operation resumed with renewed efforts and vital assistance from local villagers in the morning of May 31. “After several hours of intensive search and coordination, the wrecked Maruti Fronx was finally located approximately 150 meters below the highway. The vehicle was found completely deformed and crushed due to the steep fall and violent impact,” Sikom said.

Another Tata Sumo carrying passengers got stuck near a large pothole at the same spot, but no casualties were reported. Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and Chepa Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mama Natong wrote on his X account, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of seven people in my assembly constituency as a result of the landslide on NH-13 between Bana and Chepa. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families at this difficult time."

He urged everyone to be vigilant and refrain from travelling at night during the rainy season. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace,” he said on X.

Damaged car in the incident (ETV Bharat)

Multiple Incidents

Heavy rains have caused multiple incidents across Arunachal Pradesh in the past three days. In another incident, two people were killed and two others rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) while working in a cabbage plantation in the middle of Zero Kamala in Lower Subansiri district of the state.

There were also reports of roadblocks in the Jamiri area of ​​the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The new road connecting Bamdila was closed on Friday due to a landslide, and the administration informed that it has reopened for pedestrians and vehicles today.

NH-13 in the East Kameng District (ETV Bharat)

Heavy rains in Daprijo caused flooding of the Shigin River, causing severe damage to houses and property there. Residents living on its banks have been affected by the flooding of the Sigin River following a series of heavy rains in the last few days, and parts of the town of Daporijo have been damaged.

Several homes located near the river banks reported that their compounds were flooded, with some places in immediate danger due to landslides. The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a warning on Saturday that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.