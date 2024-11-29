Maharashtra: Eight Killed In Gondia district As State Transport Bus Overturns

Gondia: At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a 'Shivshahi' bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) coming from Nagpur to Gondia overturned near Khajri village in the Arjuni taluka of Gondia district at around 12 to 12.30 pm on Friday, police said.

The police admitted the injured passengers to Gondia District Hospital. Police said that the death toll is expected to increase. The rescue operation is underway to rescue the passengers. Over 30 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated Gondia-bound bus, they said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Department to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," the CMO said in a statement.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the bereaved family members. In a post on X, Fadanvis, said, "The unfortunate incident of a Shivshahi bus accident near Sadak Arjuni in Gondia district, in which some passengers died, is very unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families."

"Instructions have been given to those injured in this incident to provide treatment to private hospitals immediately, even if they have to. I have also told the District Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if necessary. Senior officials of the administration have reached the spot and are coordinating the relief work. I pray to God that the injured in this incident may get relief soon." added Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur.