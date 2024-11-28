ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed In Fire At Noida factory, Owner Booked

Noida: A factory owner has been booked after a fire broke out in his factory here and three workers were charred to death, police said on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in a sofa manufacturing factory on Tuesday morning. Five fire brigades were rushed to the spot and doused the flames, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

He said that three people -- Gulfam (23), Mazhar Alam (29) and Dilshad (24) -- were found dead on the spot. During the investigation, the police found that the factory had been shut since the Covid-19 period. The factory owner had given some space to the victims to repair sofas.