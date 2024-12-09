ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Explosion In West Bengal's Murshidabad

The three people were killed in an explosion when they were allegedly manufacturing illegal crude bombs late Sunday night in Murshidabad district.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolkata: At least three persons were killed and a few others injured in an explosion when they were allegedly manufacturing illegal crude bombs in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night at Khoyertala village under Sagarpara gram panchayat, they said. The three deceased were identified as Sakirul Sarkar (32), Mamon Mollah (30) and Mustakin Shiekh (28), the police officer said, adding that those injured fled the place.

"The explosion took place at the house of Mamon where they were making crude bombs. The roof of the house was blown away in the blast. We are investigating the matter," the police officer told PTI. Initial probe revealed that the deceased trio were recently found to be involved in phenyl smuggling.

Locals tried to take Mamon Mollah and Sakirul Sarkar to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital but both succumbed on their way, he added. A huge police team was deployed in the area while the bomb squad was investigating the explosion site, the officer said.

