Five Killed, Two Injured In Assam Road Mishap

Guwahati: Five persons were killed and two critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Assam's Bajali district early on Saturday, police said. They were returning home to Nalbari after witnessing the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van hit the truck at Bhabanipur, killing five persons on the spot.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, police added. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan and Moinul Haque. The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police said.