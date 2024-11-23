ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Two Injured In Assam Road Mishap

A van struck a stationary truck in Assam's Bajali district early on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and leaving two critically injured.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Guwahati: Five persons were killed and two critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Assam's Bajali district early on Saturday, police said. They were returning home to Nalbari after witnessing the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van hit the truck at Bhabanipur, killing five persons on the spot.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, police added. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan and Moinul Haque. The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police said.

Guwahati: Five persons were killed and two critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Assam's Bajali district early on Saturday, police said. They were returning home to Nalbari after witnessing the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van hit the truck at Bhabanipur, killing five persons on the spot.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, police added. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan and Moinul Haque. The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD MISHAPBAJALI DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.