ETV Bharat / state

9 Killed, 4 Critical As SUV Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Karauli

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

A Bolero carrying people from Rajasthan's Karauli and Madhya Pradesh, was on way to Kaila Devi Mata temple when it collided with a truck from Karauli. Senior officials of police, administration and health department have reached the district hospital, where the injured are undergoing treatment.

9 Killed, 4 Critical As SUV Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Karauli
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Karauli (Rajasthan): Nearly nine people were killed and four others severely injured after a Bolero collided head-on with a truck on Karauli-Mandarayal road in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition. All the deceased were residents of ​​Karauli and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the passengers were on their way to Kaila Devi Mata temple when a truck from Karuli collided head-on with their Bolero. Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and locals informed police. Soon after which, a team from the local police station and district administration reached the spot.

A rescue operated was initiated immediately. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and were removed from the spot with the help of a crane.

On information, senior officials including Karauli district collector Neelabh Saxena, SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, additional district collector Rajveer Singh Chaudhary, Karauli police station officer Sunil Singh along with several officials of the health department and administration reached the district hospital.

All nine bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an official said. Most of the deceased were residents of Khirkhin village of Mandrayal subdivision and the remaining hailed from Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Read more

Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam

Karauli (Rajasthan): Nearly nine people were killed and four others severely injured after a Bolero collided head-on with a truck on Karauli-Mandarayal road in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition. All the deceased were residents of ​​Karauli and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the passengers were on their way to Kaila Devi Mata temple when a truck from Karuli collided head-on with their Bolero. Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and locals informed police. Soon after which, a team from the local police station and district administration reached the spot.

A rescue operated was initiated immediately. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and were removed from the spot with the help of a crane.

On information, senior officials including Karauli district collector Neelabh Saxena, SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, additional district collector Rajveer Singh Chaudhary, Karauli police station officer Sunil Singh along with several officials of the health department and administration reached the district hospital.

All nine bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an official said. Most of the deceased were residents of Khirkhin village of Mandrayal subdivision and the remaining hailed from Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Read more

Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam

TAGGED:

SUV COLLIDES WITH TRUCKCOLLIDED WITH A TRUCKBOLERO COLLIDED HEAD ONROAD ACCIDENT IN KARAULI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.