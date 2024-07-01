9 Killed, 4 Critical As SUV Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli (Rajasthan): Nearly nine people were killed and four others severely injured after a Bolero collided head-on with a truck on Karauli-Mandarayal road in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition. All the deceased were residents of ​​Karauli and Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the passengers were on their way to Kaila Devi Mata temple when a truck from Karuli collided head-on with their Bolero. Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and locals informed police. Soon after which, a team from the local police station and district administration reached the spot.

A rescue operated was initiated immediately. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and were removed from the spot with the help of a crane.