9 Killed, 4 Critical As SUV Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli (Rajasthan): Nearly nine people were killed and four others severely injured after a Bolero collided head-on with a truck on Karauli-Mandarayal road in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.
The injured are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition. All the deceased were residents of Karauli and Madhya Pradesh, police said.
According to police, the passengers were on their way to Kaila Devi Mata temple when a truck from Karuli collided head-on with their Bolero. Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and locals informed police. Soon after which, a team from the local police station and district administration reached the spot.
A rescue operated was initiated immediately. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and were removed from the spot with the help of a crane.