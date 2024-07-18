ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 7 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Jalna

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A horrific road accident took place in the Jalna district of Maharashtra. A four-wheeler carrying 12 passengers fell into a roadside well while trying to save a two-wheeler.

The remains of the vehicle which met with an accident (ETV Bharat)

Jalna (Maharashtra): At least seven people were killed and five others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a roadside well on Thursday, police said. The mishap occurred near Tupewadi on Jalna Rajur Road in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a senior police official said.

He said that as per the preliminary information, there were 12 passengers in the four-wheeler when the accident occurred. These passengers were going from Pandharpur in the Solapur district of Maharashtra towards Rajur.

Police said the vehicle fell into a well to save a two-wheeler. They said that the injured were admitted to the District General Hospital here. According to police, the majority of these passengers are residents of Bhokard. Jalna District Magistrate Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal and Jalna Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal visited the accident spot and took stock of the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Prahlad Mahajan, Tarabai Malusare, Nanda Taide, Prahlad Bitley, Narayan Kisan Nihal and Chandrabhaga Ghuge. The identity of one of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) will be registered in this connection and a probe is underway. "The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the kin after completion of formalities," police added.

