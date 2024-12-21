ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Van Rams Into Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh

At least Four people and multiple injured after their van hit stationary truck in Sri Satyasai district early on Saturday

By PTI

Madakasira: Four people, including a two-year-old girl, died and eight others were injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Sri Satyasai district early on Saturday, police said.

Penugonda sub-divisional police officer Venkateswarlu said the accident occurred on National Highway 544E around 5.30 am at Kodikonda Sira, about 5 km from Madakasira village.

“We suspect that the accident occurred because the driver dozed off at the wheel. The vehicle (tempo traveller) carrying 13 people veered from the left side of the road and rammed into the truck parked on the right side of the road,” he said.

According to police, a group of 13 pilgrims was returning from Tirumala and was near their hometown of Kummara Nagepalli village in Gudibanda mandal when the mishap took place.

