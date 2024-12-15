3 Killed, 4 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Bihars Khagaria

Khagaria: Three women were killed and four others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred on NH 31 near Chaidha village, Maheshkhunt police station SHO, Dhananjay Kumar said.

"The accident took place when the tractor trolley was hit by an unknown vehicle... following which the driver lost control. The tractor-trolley overturned, trapping several occupants underneath. While three women died on the spot, four others sustained severe injuries. Immediately after getting the information, police reached the spot and took all injured to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SHO told reporters.

"The tractor has been seized…and officials are collecting information about the driver of the tractor, who is absconding," Kumar said.