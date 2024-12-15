ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 4 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Bihars Khagaria

Three women were killed and four others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday.

3 Killed, 4 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Bihars Khagaria
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Khagaria: Three women were killed and four others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred on NH 31 near Chaidha village, Maheshkhunt police station SHO, Dhananjay Kumar said.

"The accident took place when the tractor trolley was hit by an unknown vehicle... following which the driver lost control. The tractor-trolley overturned, trapping several occupants underneath. While three women died on the spot, four others sustained severe injuries. Immediately after getting the information, police reached the spot and took all injured to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SHO told reporters.

"The tractor has been seized…and officials are collecting information about the driver of the tractor, who is absconding," Kumar said.

Khagaria: Three women were killed and four others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred on NH 31 near Chaidha village, Maheshkhunt police station SHO, Dhananjay Kumar said.

"The accident took place when the tractor trolley was hit by an unknown vehicle... following which the driver lost control. The tractor-trolley overturned, trapping several occupants underneath. While three women died on the spot, four others sustained severe injuries. Immediately after getting the information, police reached the spot and took all injured to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SHO told reporters.

"The tractor has been seized…and officials are collecting information about the driver of the tractor, who is absconding," Kumar said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR ACCIDENTTRACTOR OVERTURNS IN BIHARKHAGARIA ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.