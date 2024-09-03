8 Killed As Speeding Truck Slams Into A Passenger Van On Hisar-Chandigarh Highway

Jind (Haryana): In a horrific accident on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an overspeeding truck slammed into a passenger van near Bidharana village in Jind on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway killing eight passengers. The passenger van, carrying devotees, was going from Haryana's Kurukshetra to Gogamedi in Rajasthan. The driver of the truck fled after the accident.

According to Police, the overspeeding truck hit the van going ahead. The van overturned in the impact and fell into a ditch. Around 15 passengers were travelling in the van at the time of the incident. Passengers in the vehicles nearby stopped and tried to rescue those trapped under the van but failed due to low visibility.

Upon receiving the information, the Police reached the spot to see the blood-soaked passengers moaning in pain and their belongings scattered all over. People were immediately taken to Narwana Civil Hospital where eight were declared brought dead. The rest of the injured are under treatment at the Agroha Medical College in Hisar.

After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. One of the eight deceased is yet to be identified. The Police informed that they had seized the truck. They added that an investigation into the incident is underway.