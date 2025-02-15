4 Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In UP's Basti

Basti: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Basti district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.

On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.

