ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In UP's Basti

A car rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road, resulting in four deaths on the spot.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Basti: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Basti district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.

On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.

Read More

  1. 10 Devotees En Route Maha Kumbh Killed As Car Collides With Bus In UP's Meja
  2. Four Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Passenger Vehicle In UP’s Shahjahanpur

Basti: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Basti district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.

On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.

Read More

  1. 10 Devotees En Route Maha Kumbh Killed As Car Collides With Bus In UP's Meja
  2. Four Killed, 16 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Passenger Vehicle In UP’s Shahjahanpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPCAR TRACTOR COLLISIONUP ACCIDENT CASECAR ACCIDENT IN BASTIBASTI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.