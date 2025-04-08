3 Killed As Speeding Car Goes On A Rampage In Rajasthan's Nahargarh

Jaipur: Three, including a 50-year-old woman, died and several others were injured as a speeding SUV went on a rampage and ran over pedestrians in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Monday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Mamta Kanwar, Awadhesh Pareek and Virendra Singh. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, while the injured are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital.

According to the SMS Police Station Sub Inspector Kanhaiyalal, the car ploughed forward, striking multiple pedestrians. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot.

Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that the car driver first hit the vehicles on MI Road and then ran towards Nahargarh Road. The driver caused additional accidents at three locations near Langar's Balaji turn.

After the incident, the locals caught the car driver on the spot and handed him over to the police. The police seized the car and took the driver into custody. The CCTV footage of this entire accident has also surfaced, in which the speeding car and the scene of the collision can be seen.

The police added that they are interrogating the car driver and an investigation is underway.