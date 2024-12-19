ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed As Pickup Vehicle Collides With Bikes In Karnataka's Kolar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolar: Five people lost their lives, and one person sustained critical injuries after a pickup vehicle reportedly collided with two motorcycles in Gudipalli village in the district, on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 pm when the pickup vehicle, carrying empty tomato crates, allegedly was involved in a head-on collision with three motorcycles. Radhappa (45), Venkataramappa (45), Venkataramappa's wife Aluvelamma (30) and two unidentified persons from Konangunte village died on the spot.

A pedestrian walking along the roadside was also severely injured in the accident.

"The injured person is in critical condition, currently on ventilator support in the ICU," a senior police officer said.

The police stated that a case will be registered, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident

Earlier this week, three individuals standing by the roadside were killed when a lorry overturned, causing bags of paddy husks to fall onto them in in Sindhanur town of Raichur. According to authorities, the trio had finished their work at the Javalagera office and had come to Sindhanur. They parked their bikes near the main road leading to Dollars Colony and were standing and talking when the accident occurred.

A speeding lorry, carrying bags of paddy husks from Raichur to Sindhanur, overturned, and the bags fell onto the three individuals, trapping them underneath and killing them instantly. Two motorcycles were also damaged in the incident.

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA ACCIDENT DEATHKOLAR BOLERO ACCIDENTKARNATAKA KOLAR ACCIDENT

