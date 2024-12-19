ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed As Pickup Vehicle Collides With Bikes In Karnataka's Kolar

Kolar: Five people lost their lives, and one person sustained critical injuries after a pickup vehicle reportedly collided with two motorcycles in Gudipalli village in the district, on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 pm when the pickup vehicle, carrying empty tomato crates, allegedly was involved in a head-on collision with three motorcycles. Radhappa (45), Venkataramappa (45), Venkataramappa's wife Aluvelamma (30) and two unidentified persons from Konangunte village died on the spot.

A pedestrian walking along the roadside was also severely injured in the accident.

"The injured person is in critical condition, currently on ventilator support in the ICU," a senior police officer said.