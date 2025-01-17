ETV Bharat / state

Nine Killed As Minivan Rams Into Stationary Bus On Pune-Nashik Highway

Nine people were killed when Tempo hit their minivan, causing it to ram into a stationary bus on Friday morning near Narayangaon.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Pune: At least nine people were killed after a tempo hit their minivan, causing it to ram into a stationary bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred near Narayangaon around 10 am.

The minivan was heading towards Narayangaon when a tempo hit the vehicle from behind, causing it to ram into an empty bus parked on the side of the road, said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural. All nine occupants of the minivan were killed, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

MINIVAN RAM INTO STATIONARY BUSMAHARASHTRAPUNE NASHIK HIGHWAY

