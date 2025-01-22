ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck Parked On Roadside In UP's Jhansi

A car collided with a truck in the Babina area on the Jhansi-Lalitpur national highway, resulting in three fatalities.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 6:51 AM IST

Jhansi: Three men were killed when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place in the Babina area on the Jhansi-Lalitpur national highway in the evening, they said, adding that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a puppy.

Circle Officer, Sadar, Alok Kumar said Karan Vishwakarma, a resident of Siya village in the Chirgaon area of Jhansi district, got engaged to a woman in Lalitpur on Tuesday. After the engagement, he was returning to Chirgaon in a car along with two companions, when a puppy suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Babina toll plaza at around 6:30 pm.

In an attempt to save the animal, the driver lost control of the car, which rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, the officer said. Vishwakarma and his companions -- Pradyumna Sen and Pramod Yadav -- were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the car got completely smashed in the incident.

All the victims are aged between 20 and 25 years, police said. The bodies were taken out from the mangled remains of the car with the help of a JCB machine and sent for post-mortem, they said.

Jhansi: Three men were killed when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place in the Babina area on the Jhansi-Lalitpur national highway in the evening, they said, adding that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a puppy.

Circle Officer, Sadar, Alok Kumar said Karan Vishwakarma, a resident of Siya village in the Chirgaon area of Jhansi district, got engaged to a woman in Lalitpur on Tuesday. After the engagement, he was returning to Chirgaon in a car along with two companions, when a puppy suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Babina toll plaza at around 6:30 pm.

In an attempt to save the animal, the driver lost control of the car, which rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, the officer said. Vishwakarma and his companions -- Pradyumna Sen and Pramod Yadav -- were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the car got completely smashed in the incident.

All the victims are aged between 20 and 25 years, police said. The bodies were taken out from the mangled remains of the car with the help of a JCB machine and sent for post-mortem, they said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESHCAR TRUCK COLLISIONCAR ACCIDENT IN JHANSIJHANSI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.