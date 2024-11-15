ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed As Minibus Overturns In Kerala's Kannur; Locals Say Misguided By Google Maps

The accident occurred around 4 am as the minibus of the theatre group Kayamkulam Deva Communications, was en route to Sultan Bathery after a performance.

2 Killed As Minibus Overturns In Kerala's Kannur; Locals Say Misguided By Google Maps
The overturned minibus (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Kannur: Two female passengers died and several were injured after a minibus carrying theatre artists overturned in Kelakam near Kannur in Kerala early Friday morning, police said. The deceased are identified as Anjali from Kayamkulam and Jesy Mohan from Karunagapally.

Both the deceased are leading actresses of the theatre group. One person is reported to be in critical condition. Nine injured passengers were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.

Many locals had reached the spot early in the morning after hearing about the accident. According to them, the deadly accident was attributed to the driver following Google Maps' instructions, which led them through a narrow road unsuitable for large vehicles.

The accident occurred around 4 am as the minibus, operated by the theatre group Kayamkulam Deva Communications, was en route to Sultan Bathery in Wayanad after a performance at Kadannappalli. Upon encountering a roadblock at Periya Churam on the Nedumpoil-Vadi road, the group opted for an alternative route via Kottiyur Boys Town road towards Kelakam. However, while navigating a steep descent and sharp S-curve at Malayampadi, the minibus met with a devastating accident.

The injured are Unni, Umesh, Suresh and Shibu from Kayamkulam, Vijayakumar and Bindu from Ernakulam, Chellappan from Kalluvathukkal, Shyam from Kollam and Subhash from Athirungal. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. The condition of Umesh from Kayamkulam is said to be critical.

Kannur: Two female passengers died and several were injured after a minibus carrying theatre artists overturned in Kelakam near Kannur in Kerala early Friday morning, police said. The deceased are identified as Anjali from Kayamkulam and Jesy Mohan from Karunagapally.

Both the deceased are leading actresses of the theatre group. One person is reported to be in critical condition. Nine injured passengers were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.

Many locals had reached the spot early in the morning after hearing about the accident. According to them, the deadly accident was attributed to the driver following Google Maps' instructions, which led them through a narrow road unsuitable for large vehicles.

The accident occurred around 4 am as the minibus, operated by the theatre group Kayamkulam Deva Communications, was en route to Sultan Bathery in Wayanad after a performance at Kadannappalli. Upon encountering a roadblock at Periya Churam on the Nedumpoil-Vadi road, the group opted for an alternative route via Kottiyur Boys Town road towards Kelakam. However, while navigating a steep descent and sharp S-curve at Malayampadi, the minibus met with a devastating accident.

The injured are Unni, Umesh, Suresh and Shibu from Kayamkulam, Vijayakumar and Bindu from Ernakulam, Chellappan from Kalluvathukkal, Shyam from Kollam and Subhash from Athirungal. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. The condition of Umesh from Kayamkulam is said to be critical.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS ACCIDENT DEATH KANNURTHEATRE ARTIST ACCIDENTGOOGLE MAPS MISGUIDEDKANNUR MINI BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.