2 Killed As Minibus Overturns In Kerala's Kannur; Locals Say Misguided By Google Maps

Kannur: Two female passengers died and several were injured after a minibus carrying theatre artists overturned in Kelakam near Kannur in Kerala early Friday morning, police said. The deceased are identified as Anjali from Kayamkulam and Jesy Mohan from Karunagapally.

Both the deceased are leading actresses of the theatre group. One person is reported to be in critical condition. Nine injured passengers were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.

Many locals had reached the spot early in the morning after hearing about the accident. According to them, the deadly accident was attributed to the driver following Google Maps' instructions, which led them through a narrow road unsuitable for large vehicles.

The accident occurred around 4 am as the minibus, operated by the theatre group Kayamkulam Deva Communications, was en route to Sultan Bathery in Wayanad after a performance at Kadannappalli. Upon encountering a roadblock at Periya Churam on the Nedumpoil-Vadi road, the group opted for an alternative route via Kottiyur Boys Town road towards Kelakam. However, while navigating a steep descent and sharp S-curve at Malayampadi, the minibus met with a devastating accident.

The injured are Unni, Umesh, Suresh and Shibu from Kayamkulam, Vijayakumar and Bindu from Ernakulam, Chellappan from Kalluvathukkal, Shyam from Kollam and Subhash from Athirungal. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. The condition of Umesh from Kayamkulam is said to be critical.