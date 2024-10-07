ETV Bharat / state

4 killed, several injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha

The bus carrying nearly 50 pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Banaskantha district, resulting in the death of 4 persons and several others injured.

Palanpur (Gujarat): Four persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district early Monday morning, police said. The bus was carrying nearly 50 pilgrims to Kathlal in Kheda district. The passengers were returning after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple. The vehicle was descending on a hilly road while on its way back from the holy town of Ambaji when the driver lost control of the wheels at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka.

As a result, the bus overturned, a Danta police station official said. "Four persons died in the accident," Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj said. Nine passengers were seriously injured, while 25 others received minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

