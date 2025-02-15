ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 6 Injured As Van Carrying Pilgrims From Maha Kumbh Rams Into Truck In Gujarat

Dahod: Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."