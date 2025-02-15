ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 6 Injured As Van Carrying Pilgrims From Maha Kumbh Rams Into Truck In Gujarat

A tourist van carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh rammed into a stationary truck in Dahod district, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Dahod: Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum (49) and his wife Jasuba (47), both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi (32) and Ramesh Goswami (47).

TAGGED:

GUJARATDAHOD DISTRICTINDORE AHMEDABAD HIGHWAYGUJARAT ACCIDENT

