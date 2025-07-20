ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Seven Injured In Two Separate Accidents In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least five people were killed and seven others seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha, police said on Sunday. The accidents took place in Koraput and Nayagarh districts, the police said.

Four people were killed and another seriously injured after two cars collided head-on near Sunabeda on NH 26 in Koraput district at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said. One car was travelling from Koraput to Damanjodi and the other from Semiliguda to Sunabeda, he said.

The drivers of the two cars and two other persons travelling in one of the cars died in the accident, while another injured person is under treatment at the SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, he said.