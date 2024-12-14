ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In J'khand's Bokaro

Four-wheeler hit the truck at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand on Friday late evening, resulting in 5 deaths and multiple injuries.

By PTI

Bokaro: Five people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle hit a truck at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand, a police officer said on Saturday. The accident occurred near the Dantu village under Bokaro's Kashmar police station area on Friday late evening. Bermo Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) BN Singh said that the four-wheeler hit the truck stuck in a road blockade from behind.

Around eight people were travelling in the four-wheeler, of which five people were killed, the SDPO said. Singh said that the injured were admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment. A hospital official said that altogether eight people were brought to the hospital, of which five were brought dead. Before this accident, another accident took place on the road in which a person was killed and local people had blocked the road in protest, he said.

