ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Over 30 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In MP

Tractor-trolley overturned in Bhind district on Wednesday night, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

Bhind: Three persons died and more than 30 others were injured when the tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said.

The tractor trolley was speeding when the accident occurred near a culvert close to Aswar village around 8:30-9 pm, Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

The deceased included two women. The victims were on their way to Lahar town in Bhind district from Mangrol in Datia district for a marriage function, he said. The injured persons were referred to the Sevdha community health centre, the official said.

The deceased persons were identified as Mandvi Yadav (40), Gita Yadav (50), and Anuradha Yadav (17), the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Bhind: Three persons died and more than 30 others were injured when the tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said.

The tractor trolley was speeding when the accident occurred near a culvert close to Aswar village around 8:30-9 pm, Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

The deceased included two women. The victims were on their way to Lahar town in Bhind district from Mangrol in Datia district for a marriage function, he said. The injured persons were referred to the Sevdha community health centre, the official said.

The deceased persons were identified as Mandvi Yadav (40), Gita Yadav (50), and Anuradha Yadav (17), the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHIND DISTRICTACCIDENT IN MPTRACTOR TROLLEY OVERTURNS IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.