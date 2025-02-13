Three Killed, Over 30 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In MP

Bhind: Three persons died and more than 30 others were injured when the tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said.

The tractor trolley was speeding when the accident occurred near a culvert close to Aswar village around 8:30-9 pm, Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

The deceased included two women. The victims were on their way to Lahar town in Bhind district from Mangrol in Datia district for a marriage function, he said. The injured persons were referred to the Sevdha community health centre, the official said.

The deceased persons were identified as Mandvi Yadav (40), Gita Yadav (50), and Anuradha Yadav (17), the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.