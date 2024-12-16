6 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In SUV-truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Chattisgarh: Six persons were killed and seven others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Monday. The accident took place under the Daundi police station area late Sunday night when the victims, natives of the Gunderdehi area in the district were returning from a family function, they said.

"The vehicle collided head-on with the truck. Of the 13 occupants of the SUV, six died on the spot, while seven others suffered serious injuries," a police official here said. The deceased have been identified as Durpat Prajapati (30), four women - Sumitra Bai Kumbhkar (50), Manisha Kumbhkar (35), Sagun Bai Kumbhkar (50) and Imla Bai (55) - and minor boy Jignesh Kumbhkar (7), he said.

The seven injured persons, including five women and a child, were shifted to a local community health centre from where they were referred to Rajnandgaon district hospital for further medication, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

