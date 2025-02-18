5 Killed, Several Injured As Dumper Truck Hits Van In MP's Bhind

Bhind: Five persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 12 others injured when a dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function. Some of them were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle.

Three persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed later, Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said. The injured persons were taken to the district hospital, he said.

Second Accident Within 24 Hours

Locals said that such accidents repeat at the place due to the narrow road. The incident on Tuesday morning is the second such incident within 24 hours. On Sunday, a truck crushed a youth returning from a wedding here. After the incident, there is a long jam on both sides of the Bass Highway of Jawaharpur village. Police also reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received.

Villagers Blocked Road

After the tragic loss of five lives, the relatives of the deceased and the villagers blocked the road, eyewitnesses said. The villagers raised slogans against the police and administration. The SP said he along with other officials reached the spot to control the situation. (With agency inputs).