ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Gujarat's Bharuch

Three were killed and several injured following their car rammed into truck on highway in Bharuch district.

Representational Picture
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 53 minutes ago

Bharuch: Three persons were killed and four others injured after their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bharuch district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Ankleshwar town at around 3.30 am, they said.

"Seven persons from Palghar in Maharashtra were returning from Ajmer (in Rajasthan) after attending the Urs festival and were on their way towards Surat when the accident occurred," Panoli police station's inspector Shilpa Desai said. The car was first hit by a truck trailing it on a bridge near Panoli.

Due to the impact, the car rammed into another truck moving slowly ahead of it, she said. Three men travelling in the car died on the spot, she said. The deceased have been identified as Tahir Sheikh (32), Ayan (23) and Mudassar (26). The four injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bharuch for treatment, according to the official aid.

Bharuch: Three persons were killed and four others injured after their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bharuch district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Ankleshwar town at around 3.30 am, they said.

"Seven persons from Palghar in Maharashtra were returning from Ajmer (in Rajasthan) after attending the Urs festival and were on their way towards Surat when the accident occurred," Panoli police station's inspector Shilpa Desai said. The car was first hit by a truck trailing it on a bridge near Panoli.

Due to the impact, the car rammed into another truck moving slowly ahead of it, she said. Three men travelling in the car died on the spot, she said. The deceased have been identified as Tahir Sheikh (32), Ayan (23) and Mudassar (26). The four injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bharuch for treatment, according to the official aid.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN BHARUCHACCIDENT CASES IN BHARUCHGUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.