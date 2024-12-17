ETV Bharat / state

6 killed, 10 Injured As Bus Rams Into Dumper Truck In Gujarat's Bhavnagar

The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when bus rammed into dumper truck, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Bhavnagar: Six persons were killed and nearly 10 others injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when the bus was on its way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said.

The bus hit the dumper truck from behind. Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, he said. The collision was so severe that the right side front portion of the bus was completely damaged, as per officials.

Bhavnagar: Six persons were killed and nearly 10 others injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Trapaj village at around 6 am when the bus was on its way towards Mahuva from Bhavnagar, Superintendent of Police Harshad Patel said.

The bus hit the dumper truck from behind. Six persons were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that eight to ten others were injured. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, he said. The collision was so severe that the right side front portion of the bus was completely damaged, as per officials.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS TRUCK COLLISIONSP HARSHAD PATELACCIDENT IN GUJARATGUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.