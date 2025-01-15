3 Killed, 15 Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Hits Multiple Vehicles In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Three bus passengers were killed and 15 including the auto-rickshaw driver were injured on Wednesday morning when an auto-rickshaw hit a bus and multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra highway in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The accident took place near Khinavli bridge at Ghoteghar village in Shahapur taluka at 4.15 am, Police said. An official from Shahapur police station told PTI that the auto-rickshaw driver lost control of the wheels and the vehicle hit the road divider and collided with a private luxury bus, two cars and a tempo coming from the opposite direction.

Three occupants of the bus died on the spot and 15 other people including the auto-rickshaw driver, were injured, he informed. The bus was on its way to Mumbai from Nashik.

Soon after the incident local police along with the emergency response teams rushed to the spot and pressed into service all the injured were shifted to Shahapur sub-hospital. The three of them were reported to be in critical condition, the official said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police added.

In a similar incident, eight persons were killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided on Sunday at Dwarka Circle in Maharashtra's Nashik district. (With Agency Inputs)

