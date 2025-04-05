ETV Bharat / state

5 killed, Several Others Injured After Mini Bus Rams Into Parked Truck In Karnataka

A mini bus crashed into a parked truck in the Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday, resulting in five deaths and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kalaburagi: Five people, including a 13-year-old girl, died and several others were injured after a mini bus they were travelling in allegedly rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The passengers, all residents of Bagalkote, were on their way to a dargah in the Kalaburagi district when the accident occurred at around 3.30 AM, they said.

According to the police, the truck whose tyre got punctured was parked on the left side of the road. The driver was busy changing the tyre when the minibus carrying passengers to the dargah hit the truck from behind. The impact of the accident was such that five people died on the spot while several other passengers were injured, A Srinivasulu, Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi, said.

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said. The driver of the minibus fled the spot after the accident, he added. The exact number of people injured in the accident is being examined, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the absconding driver.

Kalaburagi: Five people, including a 13-year-old girl, died and several others were injured after a mini bus they were travelling in allegedly rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The passengers, all residents of Bagalkote, were on their way to a dargah in the Kalaburagi district when the accident occurred at around 3.30 AM, they said.

According to the police, the truck whose tyre got punctured was parked on the left side of the road. The driver was busy changing the tyre when the minibus carrying passengers to the dargah hit the truck from behind. The impact of the accident was such that five people died on the spot while several other passengers were injured, A Srinivasulu, Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi, said.

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said. The driver of the minibus fled the spot after the accident, he added. The exact number of people injured in the accident is being examined, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the absconding driver.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS RAMS INTO TRUCK IN KARNATAKAKARNATAKAKALABURAGI DISTRICTACCIDENT IN KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.