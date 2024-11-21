Hazaribag: At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Thursday morning. The incident occurred near Gorhar Police Station when a Patna-bound bus lost control and overturned into a roadside pit, causing widespread devastation. According to police officials, at least 11 to 12 passengers remain in critical condition, and local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The incident took place around 5 to 6 am, when the bus, WB 76 A 1548, lost control and overturned in a pit along the side of the road, just 200 meters from the Gorhar Police Station. The bus was travelling from Kolkata to Patna.

Seven Killed, Dozens Injured As Bus Overturns In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh (ETV Bharat)

DSP Ajit Kumar Bimal confirmed the deaths saying, "Seven people have been killed. At least four people were buried under the bus, and with the help of local residents, we managed to take the bodies out. The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Hazaribagh and Ranchi for treatment."

According to initial reports, it is suspected that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel, though the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Local villagers, upon hearing the cries of the victims, quickly reached the site and along with the police, helped rescue the injured passengers from the wrecked bus.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Johan Tudu said, "We received information about the accident and immediately dispatched police teams to the spot. The injured have been taken for treatment. the identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet."

Former MLA Janaki Yadav and his team also arrived at the scene to coordinate first aid and transport the injured to the hospital. He alleged that the incomplete construction of a nearby six-lane road has further raised concerns about road safety. He said, "The road under construction for the past six years, has been a source of concern due to its poor condition."