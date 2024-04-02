Four Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Rams into Parked Tractor in Maharashtra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

Updated : Apr 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a sugarcane-loaded truck rammed into their parked tractor from behind in Maharashtra’s Sangli, the police said on Tuesday.

The tractor carrying the workers broke down as they were driving back to their houses. The driver parked it on one side of the road. Meanwhile, a truck approaching from behind collided with the tractor.

Sangli (Maharashtra): At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a sugarcane-loaded truck rammed into their parked tractor from behind in Maharashtra’s Sangli, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Nagaj Phata on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway at 2 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shalan Dattatray Khandekar (30), Tamma Hegde (35), Dada Appa Aiwale (17) and Nilabai Parashuram Aiwale (3), police said. All the deceased were sugar factory workers and were residents of Chikhalgi Bhuyar in Mangalvedha taluk of Solapur district.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to government hospitals in Kavthemahankal and Miraj for treatment. The officials have sent the deceased for post-mortem. Officials sources said that the workers were returning to their homes in a tractor and the vehicle broke down. The tractor driver then parked it on one side of the road. At the same time, a truck coming from behind rammed into the tractor, they said.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan: Two killed as driver rams car into culvert after falling asleep at wheel
  2. 11 CRPF Jawans on Way to Election Duty Injured in Chhattisgarh Road Accident
  3. Three Labourers Killed, Two Injured as Speeding Dumper Rams Truck in Uttarakhand
Last Updated :Apr 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.