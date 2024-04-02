Four Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Rams into Parked Tractor in Maharashtra

Sangli (Maharashtra): At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a sugarcane-loaded truck rammed into their parked tractor from behind in Maharashtra’s Sangli, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Nagaj Phata on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway at 2 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shalan Dattatray Khandekar (30), Tamma Hegde (35), Dada Appa Aiwale (17) and Nilabai Parashuram Aiwale (3), police said. All the deceased were sugar factory workers and were residents of Chikhalgi Bhuyar in Mangalvedha taluk of Solapur district.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to government hospitals in Kavthemahankal and Miraj for treatment. The officials have sent the deceased for post-mortem. Officials sources said that the workers were returning to their homes in a tractor and the vehicle broke down. The tractor driver then parked it on one side of the road. At the same time, a truck coming from behind rammed into the tractor, they said.

