Six Killed After Trolley Overturns On Car In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The incident took place in the Deshnok police station area, located in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, late Wednesday night.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Bikaner: At least six people died after a trolley overturned on a car near Deshnok Bridge in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, police officials said.

The incident took place in the Deshnok police station area, located in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, late Wednesday night, officials added. Soon after receiving the information, the Deshnok police team was pressed into service and rescued the onboard passengers in the car by pushing the trolley to the side with the help of a crane and three JCBs.

Soon after rescuing them, the injured were immediately sent to the hospital, where they were declared dead, officials added. Constable Sunil Kumar said, "At least six people including a woman, who were coming from a wedding ceremony, were killed in the accident near the Deshnok Bridge."

"In an attempt to overtake the trolley, the trolley fell on the car, due to which all the people in the car got crushed under it," the Constable added. It was learnt that the trolley was coming towards Bikaner while the car was going from Bikaner towards Nokha.

The deceased were not identified yet and are kept in the mortuary of PBM (Prince Bijay Singh Memorial Hospital). The Deshnok police team is investigating the matter.

