Four Killed After Car Hits Bikes In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: At least three youths were killed on the spot, and a fourth person died in the hospital after a vehicle hit two bikes outside the police firing range near Nal in Rajasthan, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2 to 3 am, they said. In the accident, three people riding on one bike died on the spot, while another biker succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Soon after receiving the information, the Nal police team reached the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them for the post-mortem.

Nal Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Bishnoi said, "The accident took place between 2 and 3 o'clock late Saturday night. Two of the deceased were brothers."

"All four youths used to do catering work in Bikaner. On Saturday, they were returning to their village after completing catering work at a wedding ceremony," the officer added.

"At that time, a Bolero coming from the front at high speed crashed into both the bikes, and the car driver fled, leaving the vehicle on the spot," Bishnoi added. The police team seized the vehicles. Further investigation is underway.