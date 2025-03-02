ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed After Car Hits Bikes In Rajasthan's Bikaner

All four youths were returning home after completing catering work at a wedding ceremony in Bikaner early Sunday.

FOUR DEAD AS CAR HITS BIKE IN RAJASTHAN'S BIKANER
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Bikaner: At least three youths were killed on the spot, and a fourth person died in the hospital after a vehicle hit two bikes outside the police firing range near Nal in Rajasthan, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2 to 3 am, they said. In the accident, three people riding on one bike died on the spot, while another biker succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Soon after receiving the information, the Nal police team reached the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them for the post-mortem.

Nal Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Bishnoi said, "The accident took place between 2 and 3 o'clock late Saturday night. Two of the deceased were brothers."

"All four youths used to do catering work in Bikaner. On Saturday, they were returning to their village after completing catering work at a wedding ceremony," the officer added.

"At that time, a Bolero coming from the front at high speed crashed into both the bikes, and the car driver fled, leaving the vehicle on the spot," Bishnoi added. The police team seized the vehicles. Further investigation is underway.

Read More

5 Killed In Collision Between Two Motorcycles In Agra

Bikaner: At least three youths were killed on the spot, and a fourth person died in the hospital after a vehicle hit two bikes outside the police firing range near Nal in Rajasthan, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2 to 3 am, they said. In the accident, three people riding on one bike died on the spot, while another biker succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Soon after receiving the information, the Nal police team reached the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them for the post-mortem.

Nal Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Bishnoi said, "The accident took place between 2 and 3 o'clock late Saturday night. Two of the deceased were brothers."

"All four youths used to do catering work in Bikaner. On Saturday, they were returning to their village after completing catering work at a wedding ceremony," the officer added.

"At that time, a Bolero coming from the front at high speed crashed into both the bikes, and the car driver fled, leaving the vehicle on the spot," Bishnoi added. The police team seized the vehicles. Further investigation is underway.

Read More

5 Killed In Collision Between Two Motorcycles In Agra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIKANER ACCIDENTFOUR DEAD AS CAR HITS BIKEFOUR YOUTHS KILLED IN BIKANERRAJASTHAN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.