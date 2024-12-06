5 Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A tragic road accident late Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit claimed the lives of five individuals who were returning home from a wedding in Uttarakhand. According to Police, the group was travelling in an Ertiga car when it lost control and collided with a tree near the Shane Gul Marriage Hall. The impact caused parts of the tree to fall onto the vehicle, resulting in the fatalities.

The family was returning from the wedding of Husna Bi, a resident of Jamaur village in Uttarakhand, who was married to Anwar Ahmed of Chandoi village. The wedding festivities took place on Thursday, with attendees from various locations, including the bride's relatives from Uttarakhand. The celebrations ended around 10 PM and tragedy struck during their journey back home.

Eyewitnesses reported that, as the car approached the marriage hall vicinity, it suddenly veered off course, overturned into a ditch, and collided forcefully with a tree. The impact was so severe that it caused the tree to break, crushing the car beneath its weight. Local residents rushed to the scene shortly after the incident. Police also reached the spot.

Rescue operations were carried out using a JCB to remove the fallen tree and free those trapped inside the car. Unfortunately, five people, including the driver, sustained fatal injuries, while another five were seriously injured. Following initial treatment at the district hospital, the seriously injured individuals were transported to a higher-level medical facility.

The deceased have been identified as Sharif Ahmed (50), Babudin (60), Munni (65), the unnamed driver (35), and Raqib (10). The injured include Manzoor Ahmed (65), Ghulam Ahmed (8), Raees Ahmed (45), Amjadi (55), and Jafri Begum (60). The news of the tragic accident drew hundreds of family members to the district hospital, prompting local police, led by CO City Deepak Chaturvedi and Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, to oversee security and ensure the injured received proper care.