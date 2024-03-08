15 Kids Injured by Electric Shock during Mahashivratri Procession in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): Nearly 15 children suffered burn injuries due to electric shock during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Sakatpura under Kunhadi police station area of Rajasthan's Kota on Friday.

All children were taken to the MBS Hospital for treatment. The condition of one child remains critical, doctors said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and State Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar went to meet the injured kids at the hospital and gave directions to the doctor for proper treatment of the injured. Senior officials including IG Ravi Dutt Gaur, District Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami and SP Dr. Amrit Duhan have reached the spot and investigations have been initiated.

According to assistant sub inspector of Kunhadi police station, Raees Ahmed, the accident occurred in Kali Basti near the thermal power plant. "The locals were taking out a procession and there were many children there. The children held flags in their hands that touched a high-tension line passing through the area. They suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with the line and got burn injuries," an official of Kunhadi police station said.

On information, police reached the spot and all children were rushed to the nearby hospital. Ahmed said that names of 15 injured children have been revealed. Among those injured, 13-year-old Mangilal is seriously injured and was taken to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) room for further medical treatment.

After meeting the children, the Speaker said that guidelines have been given to the hospital authorities for conducting proper treatment. If the health condition of any child is found critical then specialists have to be engaged, he said.