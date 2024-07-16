ETV Bharat / state

Five Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) Militants Nabbed in Manipur

By PTI

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

At least five members of the banned militant group (KCP (N) were apprehended by security forces. The operation also led to the rescue of a kidnapped individual and the seizure of firearms and ammunition, including four 9mm pistols and over 18 cartridges.

Representational Image (File)

Imphal: Five cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) have been arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said.

One person kidnapped by the militants was also rescued and arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the insurgents during the operation by security forces in Khongjom Tekcham area on Monday, a police statement said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Konsam Rohit Singh (23), Yanglem Bikash Meitei (24), Thangjam Chanba Singh (27) Moirangthem Anand Singh (37) and Keisham Nelson Singh (28). Four 9 mm pistols, over 18 cartridges, a four-wheeler and seven mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the killing of a CRPF personnel at Mongbung village in Jiribam district on Sunday, security forces conducted combing operations and seized arms and ammunition from the area. A carbine M1 rifle along with two magazines and 342 cartridges were among the items seized on Monday.

