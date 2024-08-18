ETV Bharat / state

Several Jaipur Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats Over Email

Jaipur: Several hospitals here received email bomb threats on Sunday, police said. Bomb disposal squad teams have been dispatched to the hospitals. The hospitals including Monilek Hospital and CK Birla Hospital received bomb threats. The emails claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, police added.

The email sent to the hospitals read, "I placed the bomb in the hospital building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and inside bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape." "You will end up in a pool of blood. You all deserve nothing but death. The terrorists 'Ching and Cultist' are behind this MASSACRE," it said. Bomb disposal squads were rushed to the hospitals after receiving the information, police said.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep, the hospital management informed that emails had been received about bombs in the hospitals. The mail said that there was a bomb in the hospital building. A police team, bomb squad, ambulance, fire brigade ATS, QRT and other security agencies were deployed at the hospitals.