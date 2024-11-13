ETV Bharat / state

5 Injured In UP's Pilibhit After Man Opens Fire Over Old Enmity

CO Deepak Chaturvedi said firing took place due to old enmity. Heavy force has been deployed in area to avert any untoward incident, he said.

Representational image
Representational image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Pilibhit (UP): Five people were injured on Tuesday when a man opened fire at them to avenge his son's death over an old enmity in the Sungarhi police station area, police said. The accused was also caught and thrashed by the other faction with sticks. The incident took place in the evening when two groups which harboured old enmity over village head elections clashed.

Jagan Lal, under the influence of liquor, opened fire with his .12 bore gun at the house of Prem Shankar, they said. Prem Shankar, his wife Omshreee, Rajnish, Vikas and Anil sustained pellet injuries, they said. The family members of Prem Shankar later caught Jagan Lal and beat him with sticks after which he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

Circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi said the firing took place due to old enmity. Heavy force has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident, he said. Police said Jagan Lal's son was killed in 2014 during the elections for the village head. Prem Shankar, Anil Kumar, Kandhai Lal and Harswarup had gone to jail in the case and were released from the court in 2022 after they were acquitted. The police said prima facie it appeared that Jagan Lal opened fire to avenge his son's death. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

Pilibhit (UP): Five people were injured on Tuesday when a man opened fire at them to avenge his son's death over an old enmity in the Sungarhi police station area, police said. The accused was also caught and thrashed by the other faction with sticks. The incident took place in the evening when two groups which harboured old enmity over village head elections clashed.

Jagan Lal, under the influence of liquor, opened fire with his .12 bore gun at the house of Prem Shankar, they said. Prem Shankar, his wife Omshreee, Rajnish, Vikas and Anil sustained pellet injuries, they said. The family members of Prem Shankar later caught Jagan Lal and beat him with sticks after which he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

Circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi said the firing took place due to old enmity. Heavy force has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident, he said. Police said Jagan Lal's son was killed in 2014 during the elections for the village head. Prem Shankar, Anil Kumar, Kandhai Lal and Harswarup had gone to jail in the case and were released from the court in 2022 after they were acquitted. The police said prima facie it appeared that Jagan Lal opened fire to avenge his son's death. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CIRCLE OFFICER DEEPAK CHATURVEDISUNGARHI POLICE STATION AREAHEAD ELECTIONS CLASHED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.