ETV Bharat / state

35 Injured In Road Accident In Assam's Hatshingimari

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A Bolero pickup van from Meghalaya's Puthimari to Bamunpara of Assam's Mankachar district met with an accident leaving 35 passengers injured. All were taken to the district hospital and seven of them, who were in critical condition, were shifted to Guwahati Medical College

35 Injured In Road Accident In Assam's Hatshingimari
Injured were taken to district hospital (ETV Bharat Photo)

West Bilasipara: At least 35 people were injured after the Bolero pickup van they were travelling in met with an accident in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Tangaon under Hatshingimari sub division of the district when the driver of the pickup van lost control and skid off the road. Around 35 people had boarded the vehicle from Puthimari in Meghalaya and were heading towards Bamunpara of the district.

According to sources, locals took the injured to district hospital in Hatshingimari for medical attention. Seven people, who had sustained critical injuries were shifted to Guwahati Medical College for better treatment.

On information a team from the local police station arrived at Hatshingimari district hospital to take stock of the situation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation in this connection. "Prima facie it seems that the vehicle had skid off the road. Footage from the nearby CCTV cameras will be examined and we will speak to the passengers. All the injured are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition," an officer of the local police station said.

The accident comes a day after eight people sustained severe injuries after a four-wheeler collided head-on with a tempo in Laokhowa area of Assam's Rupohihat.

Read more

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16

West Bilasipara: At least 35 people were injured after the Bolero pickup van they were travelling in met with an accident in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Tangaon under Hatshingimari sub division of the district when the driver of the pickup van lost control and skid off the road. Around 35 people had boarded the vehicle from Puthimari in Meghalaya and were heading towards Bamunpara of the district.

According to sources, locals took the injured to district hospital in Hatshingimari for medical attention. Seven people, who had sustained critical injuries were shifted to Guwahati Medical College for better treatment.

On information a team from the local police station arrived at Hatshingimari district hospital to take stock of the situation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation in this connection. "Prima facie it seems that the vehicle had skid off the road. Footage from the nearby CCTV cameras will be examined and we will speak to the passengers. All the injured are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition," an officer of the local police station said.

The accident comes a day after eight people sustained severe injuries after a four-wheeler collided head-on with a tempo in Laokhowa area of Assam's Rupohihat.

Read more

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16

TAGGED:

INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENTACCIDENTBOLERO PICKUP VANASSAM ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.