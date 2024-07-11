ETV Bharat / state

35 Injured In Road Accident In Assam's Hatshingimari

West Bilasipara: At least 35 people were injured after the Bolero pickup van they were travelling in met with an accident in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Tangaon under Hatshingimari sub division of the district when the driver of the pickup van lost control and skid off the road. Around 35 people had boarded the vehicle from Puthimari in Meghalaya and were heading towards Bamunpara of the district.

According to sources, locals took the injured to district hospital in Hatshingimari for medical attention. Seven people, who had sustained critical injuries were shifted to Guwahati Medical College for better treatment.

On information a team from the local police station arrived at Hatshingimari district hospital to take stock of the situation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation in this connection. "Prima facie it seems that the vehicle had skid off the road. Footage from the nearby CCTV cameras will be examined and we will speak to the passengers. All the injured are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in stable condition," an officer of the local police station said.