ETV Bharat / state

Five Injured In Partial Collapse Of House In Mumbai

A total of five people were injured, including two women and a girl, after the single-storey house collapsed in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.

Several Injured In Partial Collapse Of House In Mumbai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

Mumbai: Five persons were injured on Sunday when a portion of the upper floor of a single-storey house collapsed in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, Fire Brigade officials said.

The incident occurred in a chawl (a building containing several tenements) in Jogeshwari (east). The five injured persons, including two women and a girl, are identified as Lalina Vikram Bhati (26), Vikram Bhati (28), Nitin Mhahmunkar (42), Fancy Bhati (35) and Latika Bhati (11).

Lalina Bhati was admitted to a hospital, while others were discharged after treatment, officials said. The exact cause behind the collapse is being investigated.

Mumbai: Five persons were injured on Sunday when a portion of the upper floor of a single-storey house collapsed in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, Fire Brigade officials said.

The incident occurred in a chawl (a building containing several tenements) in Jogeshwari (east). The five injured persons, including two women and a girl, are identified as Lalina Vikram Bhati (26), Vikram Bhati (28), Nitin Mhahmunkar (42), Fancy Bhati (35) and Latika Bhati (11).

Lalina Bhati was admitted to a hospital, while others were discharged after treatment, officials said. The exact cause behind the collapse is being investigated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUSE COLLAPSE IN JOGESHWARIHOUSE COLLAPSE IN MAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.