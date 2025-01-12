Five Injured In Partial Collapse Of House In Mumbai

Mumbai: Five persons were injured on Sunday when a portion of the upper floor of a single-storey house collapsed in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, Fire Brigade officials said.

The incident occurred in a chawl (a building containing several tenements) in Jogeshwari (east). The five injured persons, including two women and a girl, are identified as Lalina Vikram Bhati (26), Vikram Bhati (28), Nitin Mhahmunkar (42), Fancy Bhati (35) and Latika Bhati (11).

Lalina Bhati was admitted to a hospital, while others were discharged after treatment, officials said. The exact cause behind the collapse is being investigated.