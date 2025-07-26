22 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai-Pune E-Way Involving 15-20 Vehicles

Raigad: At least 22 people were injured on Saturday after a container hit 15-20 vehicles on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said.

Due to the accident, the traffic came to a standstill near the Shree Dutta Snacks on the Expressway, which connects two major cities of Maharashtra - the capital Mumbai with the education hub and cultural capital Pune. There was a massive pile-up of vehicles on the Expressway, and that left several passengers stranded.

According to the police, the mishap took place near the Adoshi tunnel in the jurisdiction of Khopoli Police Station in the Raigad district after the brakes of a container failed while it was on a slope and it hit at least 15-20 vehicles when it was going from Pune to Mumbai.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped the injured, who were rushed to nearby hospitals. The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway, police said.

A large number of people use the Expressway, which was a dream project of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and was built when Nitin Gadkari was the PWD Minister in the Maharashtra government. Gadkari is the current Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Narendra Modi-led government (With inputs from PTI)