Over 30 Spectators Injured In Firecracker Explosion At Football Ground In Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram: Over 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at the Areekode football ground in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 PM, just before the start of the highly anticipated final match of a local sevens football tournament, according to Areekode police.

Witnesses said fireworks were ignited on the ground as part of pre-match celebrations, but the situation quickly turned chaotic when the fireworks spread across the field, where spectators were seated. The sparks from the fireworks caused panic, and many attendees were injured as they rushed to flee. Several people fell while trying to escape, worsening the situation.

Police informed that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and no fatalities have been reported. Authorities assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken, and the victims are currently receiving medical care.

