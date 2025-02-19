ETV Bharat / state

Over 30 Spectators Injured In Firecracker Explosion At Football Ground In Kerala's Malappuram

More than 30 people injured after a firecracker explosion at the Areekode football ground in Malappuram district on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

Malappuram: Over 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at the Areekode football ground in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 PM, just before the start of the highly anticipated final match of a local sevens football tournament, according to Areekode police.

Witnesses said fireworks were ignited on the ground as part of pre-match celebrations, but the situation quickly turned chaotic when the fireworks spread across the field, where spectators were seated. The sparks from the fireworks caused panic, and many attendees were injured as they rushed to flee. Several people fell while trying to escape, worsening the situation.

Police informed that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and no fatalities have been reported. Authorities assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken, and the victims are currently receiving medical care.

Read More

  1. Close Shave For Nine Workers After Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Kerala's Ernakulam
  2. Minor Son Kills Father By Setting Him Ablaze After Heated Argument In Faridabad
  3. Fire Breaks Out In Shop Due To Suspected Electricity, Gas Leak

Malappuram: Over 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at the Areekode football ground in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 PM, just before the start of the highly anticipated final match of a local sevens football tournament, according to Areekode police.

Witnesses said fireworks were ignited on the ground as part of pre-match celebrations, but the situation quickly turned chaotic when the fireworks spread across the field, where spectators were seated. The sparks from the fireworks caused panic, and many attendees were injured as they rushed to flee. Several people fell while trying to escape, worsening the situation.

Police informed that the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and no fatalities have been reported. Authorities assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken, and the victims are currently receiving medical care.

Read More

  1. Close Shave For Nine Workers After Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Kerala's Ernakulam
  2. Minor Son Kills Father By Setting Him Ablaze After Heated Argument In Faridabad
  3. Fire Breaks Out In Shop Due To Suspected Electricity, Gas Leak

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKER EXPLOSION IN KERALAKERALAMALAPPURAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.